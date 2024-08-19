Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, CEO of online news site Rappler, reacts before entering the Rappler office in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 09 August 2024. The Philippines' Court of Appeals has ordered the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to restore Rappler's certificate of incorporation. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The IPI global network welcomes the recent ruling by a Philippine court that overturns a 2018 regulatory order to close the independent news outlet Rappler. Founded in 2012 by Nobel Peace Prize winner and IPI Executive Board member Maria Ressa, Rappler is known for his critical, investigative reporting and was repeatedly targeted under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

A ruling made public on August 9 reinstated Rappler’s license. The Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had initially ordered the shutdown of the media outlet in 2018 and revoked Rappler’s certificates of incorporation in 2022, citing violations of foreign ownership rules and tax evasion. However, last month the court of appeals reversed this decision, confirming that Rappler is “wholly owned and managed by Filipinos.” The court also found that the SEC had acted with an abuse of discretion. Ressa had already been acquitted of tax evasion charges in 2023.

Over the years, Rappler and Ressa have faced persistent harassment, including numerous legal charges, due to their reporting on Duterte.Two legal cases against Rappler remain open. Ressa and other Rappler directors are accused of violating the “Anti-Dummy Law,” which prohibits Filipinos from acting as proxies for noncitizens to circumvent legal restrictions. Additionally, Ressa and her former colleague, Reynaldo Santos Jr., are appealing cyber libel convictions related to a complaint by businessman Wilfredo Keng about a 2012 Rappler article.

“IPI welcomes this court ruling as the latest legal victory for Rappler and Maria Ressa in their courageous fight back against efforts by the former Duterte administration to silence them”, IPI Interim Executive Director Scott Griffen said. “We call on the Philippine authorities to end all remaining cases against Ressa and Rappler and to allow Rappler and all other media in the country to operate and report freely and without fear of retaliation.”