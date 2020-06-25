Meet new IPI member PJ Thum, Singaporean, historian at Oxford University and managing director of New Naratif, the multimedia magazine that dives deep into the stories that make up the social fabric of SEA. Launched by Thum in 2017, New Naratif works with a network of freelance journalists around the region and is supported by a committed group of members, donations and foundations. He is now seeking to expand to fulfil its role as a movement for democracy, freedom of speech and freedom of information in Southeast Asia.