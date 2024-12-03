The IPI global network welcomes Mozambique’s release of South African journalists Bongani Siziba and Sbonelo Mkhasibe as well as Mozambican reporter Charles Mangwiro. However, we strongly condemn their arrest and detention on November 13 for reporting on public demonstrations against alleged election fraud in the country’s October 9 presidential election. The vote was won by Daniel Chapo of the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) party, which has been in power for nearly 50 years since the country’s independence.

According to reports, the journalists faced physical and psychological mistreatment, and police attempted to damage their work equipment while in detention. Siziba and Mkhasibe both work for the Nigerian broadcaster News Central TV while Mangwiro was reporting for Voice of America (VOA).

“Though we are relieved that all three journalists are now free, we underscore that it is unacceptable for any country to arrest journalists who are doing their job of reporting on events in the public interest”, said IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette. ‘’Authorities should hold accountable those behind their arrest, and other recent attacks on the press in Mozambique. Journalists must be allowed to carry out their work without hindrance.”

Pressure on press freedom

The three journalists’ arrest and detention highlights a recent series of attacks and restrictions on press freedom in Mozambique related to coverage of the election and post-election protests.

Before the presidential campaigns, IPI monitoring documented several incidents of attacks and threats to press freedom in August. In September, journalists Valeriano Evaristo and Leonarda Domingos from Rádio Chuabo were denied access to cover the campaign of the ruling Frelimo party, even though they had accreditation. Similarly, reports have indicated that more than 200 polling stations denied access to journalists to cover the voting process. The authorities also expelled journalists Alfredo Leite and Marc Ricardo Silva, special envoys from the Correio de Manha (CM) group, to cover public demonstrations.

Additionally, attacks on the press and journalists escalated during the post-election protests. At least 15 journalists were reportedly assaulted, arrested, or detained and/or had their equipment confiscated.

Internet shutdown

In response to the public outrage following allegations of vote fraud claimed by opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane, authorities shut down the internet for several days, between October 25 and November 7, in an attempt to hinder public mobilization and suppress access to information

Deadly crackdown on post-election protests

At least 50 people have been killed since the eruption of the post-elections protests nationwide, with hundreds more injured. Before the announcement of the election results, two figures associated with the opposition party were shot dead – a killing that underscored the potential danger facing critics and dissidents in the country.

IPI calls on Mozambican authorities to demonstrate their commitment to democracy, accountability, and public participation in the democratic process by allowing press freedom to thrive. Authorities must cease any harassment of journalists, ensure accountability for those responsible for recorded attacks on the press, and uphold the public’s right to information, including by refraining from internet restrictions.