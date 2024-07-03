The IPI global network calls for a swift, independent, and thorough investigation into the killing of journalist Víctor Alonso Morales Culebro in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas. We urge authorities to investigate the motive for this brutal killing and to ensure all those involved are brought to justice.

Morales Culebro, who ran the Facebook news organization Realidades, was found dead in the municipality of Jiquipilas, Chiapas, on June 28, 2024. The 39-year-old journalist, who covered local politics, cultural events, and security, was reported missing the day prior. International civil society organization Article 19, which reported his death, believes recent articles by Morales Culebro could have put him at risk. He is survived by his wife and two children.

A police investigation into the murder has been launched, according to a spokesperson from the Central District Prosecutor’s Office. Initial reports indicate Morales Culebro was tortured before he was shot and killed. Family members alleged that he had received threats, but police have yet to confirm these details.

Mexico remains one of the most dangerous places for journalists in the world. According to Article 19, there was an attack against a journalist or media house every 13 hours in 2022.

In the state of Chiapas alone, two journalists were killed in the last five years, and one journalist, who was kidnapped in 2022, remains missing.

“IPI extends its deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of Víctor Alonso Morales Culebro,” IPI Advocacy Director Amy Brouillette said. “Authorities must fully investigate this heinous crime and ensure every person involved is held fully accountable. This pattern of deadly violence against journalists in Mexico – combined with impunity for these crimes – must end.”

She added: “We also call on President López Obrador — and the incoming administration of Claudia Sheinbaum — to carry out the urgent reforms needed to stop this rampant cycle of violence and impunity.”