The IPI Executive Board has decided to postpone the September 2020 IPI World Congress (IPIWoCo). As you can imagine, the public health risks associated with Covid-19 mean it’s just not safe for us all to get together right now.

But here’s the good news: We’re postponing, not cancelling. The World Congress will be back in real life in New York in 2021, back where we started in 1950. We’re aiming for September and working with our hosts at Columbia University, where the grand IPI project began, to nail down dates and we’ll let you know as soon as we do.

We believe it’s critical that journalists play a leading role in reshaping a new world that is committed to freedom of expression and to a vibrant media ecosystem capable of sustaining quality journalism.

Still connecting this September – online!

IPI will be launching a series of virtual congress sessions for September this year for the sort of critical discussions and engaging presentations we would have otherwise held at the New York IPI World Congress. We’re also boosting the program to confront the challenge of this moment.

The virtual IPI Congress sessions will be open to all interested in independent journalism and media freedom worldwide, free of charge.

Have an idea for a session? Let us know! Please take this very brief survey and share with us your ideas.

Already registered?

If you’ve already registered for this year, check your inbox – we’ve written to you separately about rolling over, donating and/or refunding any payments made to IPI.

Thank you for your support

See you all online this September, and next year in person in New York!