Full-page ads in The Washington Post highlight resilience of Ukraine's journalists one year into Russia's war

On March 1, IPI launched a full-page ad in The Washington Post calling for solidarity with Ukraine’s journalists one year after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. March 1 marks the anniversary of the indiscriminate Russian missile attack on the Kyiv TV tower. The attack killed Yevhenii Sakun, a camera operator for the Ukrainian TV channel LIVE, who is remembered as the first media worker to have died while carrying out his professional duties during the war in Ukraine.

We stand with journalists in Ukraine! #PressFreedom #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/5O8deWvDYk — The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership (@wppressfreedom) March 1, 2023

On February 24, IPI also joined seven other press freedom and journalism organizations in another full-page ad with the Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership to express solidarity with media workers in Ukraine. One year on, these journalists continue to bear witness to bring facts on Russia’s war of aggression to readers and viewers worldwide.

One year of war in #Ukraine. One year of destruction and suffering. One year media workers bearing witness to bring us the facts. We stand in solidarity with #JournalistsInUkraine #PressFreedom pic.twitter.com/gW8ev8Wp6E — The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership (@wppressfreedom) February 24, 2023

The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership – A public service initiative from The Washington Post to promote press freedom worldwide.