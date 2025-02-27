IPI joins press freedom and journalists groups calling on the Trump administration to restore Associated Press access to the White House, including the Oval Office, Air Force One, and other White House pool events.

Read the full statement below.

We, the undersigned coalition of journalism and press freedom organizations, express our deep concern regarding the White House’s decision to bar Associated Press (AP) reporters from access to the Oval Office, Air Force One, and other White House pool events.

AP provides essential reporting that is published by thousands of outlets across the United States and around the world, helping to keep millions informed on matters of national and international importance. U.S. newspapers, radio stations, and television broadcasters rely heavily on the AP’s copy to deliver news to local communities. Barring AP effectively removes these media outlets’ ability to deliver the news to the groups they serve.

Limiting AP’s access to media pool events because of the news agency’s editorial and style decisions stifles freedom of speech and violates the First Amendment. News organizations should be allowed to make editorial decisions without fear of retaliation from government officials.

We ask that the administration honor its commitment to freedom of expression, as outlined in President Donald Trump’s executive order, by restoring AP’s access to White House events and ensuring the administration upholds a nonpartisan defense of a free press.

Signed by,

Committee to Protect Journalists

Society of Professional Journalists

Freedom of the Press Foundation

International Press Institute

Institute for Nonprofit News

National Press Club

National Press Photographers Association

PEN America

Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

Student Press Law Center

Chapters of the Society of Professional Journalists

Arkansas Pro Chapter, Society of Professional Journalists

Boston University Society of Professional Journalists

Chicago Headline Club (SPJ)

Colorado Pro Chapter, SPJ

Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists

Detroit Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists

Georgia Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists

Hawaii Pro Chapter SPJ

Indiana Professional Chapter, Society of Professional Journalists

Las Vegas Pro Chapter, Society of Professional Journalists

Maine Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists

Minnesota SPJ

New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists

SPJ Florida

SPJ Houston Pro Chapter

SPJ Kansas Pro Chapter

SPJ Keystone Pro Chapter

SPJ New England

SPJ Northwest Arkansas Pro Chapter

SPJ San Antonio Pro Chapter

SPJ San Diego Pro Chapter

SPJ University of Arkansas Chapter

SPJ Valley of the Sun (Arizona) Pro Chapter

SPJ Virginia Pro Chapter

St. Louis Society of Professional Journalists, Pro Chapter

The Deadline Club (New York City Chapter of SPJ)

The Press Club of Long Island (SPJ)

Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists

Washington, D.C., Pro SPJ Chapter