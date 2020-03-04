The International Press Institute (IPI), the global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists for press freedom, today strongly condemned the bomb attack outside the offices of Cypriot news agency MC Digital Media.

Just after 2am on Wednesday morning, a home-made pipe bomb exploded at the entrance of the media network office, which hosts local online news outlet Cyprustimes.com and other online sport, finance and show business titles.

The outside of the building in the southern Cypriot port city of Limassol suffered extensive damage from the blast, which police said was caused by high power explosives, according to reports.

No injuries were reported and police are currently investigating to establish whether the motive for the attack was related to news coverage, according to Cypriot media reports.

“We call on the Cypriot authorities to immediately investigate this bomb attack to determine the motive – exhaustively considering any possible connection to journalistic work – and hold those responsible to account”, IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen said.

Cyprustimes.com posted a statement on its website on Wednesday afternoon condemning with “outrage and disgust” the attempt to “intimidate” the media.

Government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos condemned “any criminal act against freedom of the press, which is fundamental to our democracy”, according to local media.

Limassol police chief Ioannis Soteriades was quoted in Cypriot media saying that early investigations are underway.

MC Digital Media’s network owns Cyprustimes.com, celebrity website showbizcyprus.com, sports and football website protathlima.com and beauty and fashion magazine ladytimes.com.cy.