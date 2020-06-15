The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists for press freedom, today expressed grave concern over the declining press freedom and intimidation of journalists by government officials in Sudan.

In a letter to Prime Minister Dr Abdalla Hamdok, IPI called on him to take immediate action to end harassment of journalists by government officials.

Earlier this month the Empowerment Removal Committee (ERC), which was set up to dismantle structure of the Omar al-Bashir regime, issued a warrant for the arrest of Sudanese Journalist Union president Sadiq al-Rizaigi, after he refused to hand over the headquarters of the Union to the ERC. The ERC moved to impose a travel ban on all members of the executive committee of the Union.

Meanwhile, the government amended the Dismantling of the regime of 30th June, 1989 Act, providing for 10 years imprisonment for criticising the ERC, and arrested a columnist for publishing an article critical of the Committee.

Other journalists have also been harassed for their reporting. Journalist Huwida Hamza was summoned to the ERC office and officials threatened to launch an investigation against her for a report about the condition of imprisoned journalist Mr. Altayeb Mustafa.

Two other female journalists, Lana Awad Sabil and Aida Ahmed Abdelgadir, were harassed and repeatedly summoned by security forces in Al-Fashir city capital of North Darfur State for publishing reports on deaths and lack of equipment and facilities in hospitals.

“The action of the ERC and the amendment to the Act have created a climate of fear and dampened hope of press freedom”, IPI Director of Advocacy Ravi R. Prasad said in the letter, urging the Prime Minister to direct the ERC to withdraw the arrest warrant against Mr Sadiq al-Rizaigi and stop harassing journalists. “We also request you to rescind the amendment made to the Dismantling of the regime of 30th June, 1989 Act.”

Read the full text of the letter here:

His excellency Dr Abdalla Hamdok

Prime Minister

Republic of Sudan

Khartoum

10 June 2020

Your excellency,

The International Press Institute, a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists for press freedom, is extremely concerned over the deteriorating press freedom and intimidation of journalists by government officials in Sudan.

For decades, media was subjugated and there was no space for critical, independent journalism in the country. During the uprising, scores of senior journalists and editors were attacked, intimidated and incarcerated by the previous administration.

Your appointment as the Prime Minister had raised hopes that media will regain its freedom. However, recent incidents have alarmed our network.

According to the information we have received, the Sudanese Journalist Union president Mr Sadiq al-Rizaigi is facing arrest as he has refused to hand-over the head office of the Union to the Empowerment Removal Committee (ERC). A warrant was issued on June 7 for his arrest. Also, the deputy president of the Committee has threatened to impose a travel ban on all members of the executive committee of the Union.

The amendment to the Dismantling of the regime of 30th June, 1989 Act has put media freedom at risk. The provisions in the amendment include 10 years imprisonment for criticising the ERC. A columnist has already been under arrested for publishing an article critical of the Committee.

Meanwhile, we are also disturbed by other incidents of legal harassment of journalists. According to the information IPI has received, the ERC summoned female journalist Huwida Hamza and threatened to launch an in investigation against her for a report on the condition of imprisoned journalist Mr. Altayeb Mustafa. Two other female journalists, Lana Awad Sabil and Aida Ahmed Abdelgadir, were harassed and repeatedly summoned by security forces in Al-Fashir city capital of North Darfur State for publishing reports on deaths and lack of equipment and facilities in hospitals.

The actions of the ERC and the amendment to the Act have created a climate of fear and dampened hopes of press freedom.

Your excellency, we urge you to direct the ERC to immediately withdraw the arrest warrant against Mr Sadiq al-Rizaigi and stop harassing journalists. We also request you to rescind the amendment made to the Dismantling of the regime of 30th June, 1989 Act, which is detrimental of media freedom in the country.

We fervently hope that under your leadership media will be able to function independently as the fourth pillar of democracy, and contribute to the process of nation and state-building by not only providing information to people but also playing the role of a watchdog and in speaking truth to power.

We would also like to take this opportunity to offer the support of our global network to rebuild the media in Sudan through capacity building and knowledge exchange programmes.

Yours sincerely

Ravi R. Prasad

Director of Advocacy