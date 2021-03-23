The International Press Institute (IPI) today sent a letter to the European Council President Charles Michel ahead of the European Council meeting on March 25 and 26 where EU-Turkey relations will be discussed. The letter calls on Michel and the European Council to insist on an improved human rights record in Turkey, especially in press freedom and freedom of expression, as a prior condition to any improvement in diplomatic relations. IPI shared the letter also with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Commission Vice-President and High Representative Josep Borrell, who is expected to submit a report on EU-Turkey relations ahead of the EU leaders’ meeting. According to preview information gained by local news on the report, Borrell’s report is expected to describe the domestic situation in Turkey as “deteriorating”. However, the detailed scope of the report remains unpublished.