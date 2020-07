Emre Kızılkaya wrote on Google's policy and its impact on news ecosystem in Turkey

Imagine that the Google News Initiative decides to fund InfoWars, the far-right American conspiracy theory and fake news website.

Imagine that Google declines to blacklist InfoWars from its ad networks or algorithmically downgrade it as a reliable news source in its search engine.

In fact, imagine that you search for “Jew,” “LGBTI+” or the full name of a reputable journalist and Google ranks blatant hate speech as the top result.