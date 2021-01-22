Dawit Kebede, a journalist working for Tigray regional state TV, was shot dead by an unidentified person on the night of January 19 in Tigray region’s capital Mekelle. According to media reports he had been detained by the police on January 15 and asked to report to them on January 18. He is the first journalist to be killed after the conflict flared up in the Tigray region in November 2020 between the government troops and and Tigray People’s Liberation Front.