This month marks two years since Cameroonian journalist Martinez Zogo was abducted, tortured, and killed. Zogo was known as an outspoken critic of corruption and nepotism in Cameroon’s government through his radio show “Embouteillage”, on Radio Amplitude FM. His body was found on January 22, 2023, just days after his kidnapping on January 17.

Several individuals suspected to have been involved in the abduction and killing were arrested nearly a month after the incident. Currently, 17 suspected individuals are on trial in connection with the case, including high-ranking officers of the state security agencies and an influential businessman with a strong connection to state ministers of President Paul Biya’s administration. Biya has been in power for more than four decades.

Court proceedings in the case started on March 25, 2023. The trial has been accompanied by several controversies. Two judges overseeing the case were dismissed, raising questions among observers about independence, and transparency of the procedures, and speculation about potential executive interference with the judiciary. However, other reports indicated that the two judges were removed from the case by the authorities for allegedly receiving bribes from individuals linked to the defendants. Additionally, on December 1, 2023, a controversial court order allegedly signed by Justice Sikati II Kamwo was leaked on social media granting provisional release for two key suspects, namely the influential businessman Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga and high-ranking state security officer Maxime Eko Eko. The information was later debunked as fake by the judicial authorities. Justice Sikati II Kamwo was later removed from the case.

“We are closely monitoring the court proceedings of those accused of the murder of Martinez Zogo”, IPI Advocacy Director Amy Brouillete said. “We call on the Cameroonian authorities to ensure the case is handled transparently and independently and ensure that those responsible for this crime are brought to justice.”

She added: “IPI urges the authorities to investigate all other cases of crimes on journalists in Cameroon with a similar determination to hold those responsible to account and protect journalist safety.”

The military court handling the case is yet to render its verdict. The most recent hearing, on January 13, 2025, lasted an hour and did not lead to any substantial outcome. The next court hearing is scheduled for February 3.

Two other Cameroonian journalists killed in 2023

In addition to Zogo, Cameroonian journalists Ola Bebe Jacques and Anye Nde Nsoh were also killed in February and May 2023, respectively. Jacques’s body was found close to his home on February 3, in Mimboman, a suburb of Yaoundé. Ola Bebe was a priest and journalist who worked with several media houses in Yaounde and was considered close to Zogo. IPI condemned his killing and demanded an investigation into the murder. As of today, the authorities have not yet publicly communicated about the status of an investigation into this case.

Similarly, there has been no outcome in the case of Nsoh, who worked for the local newspaper Advocate, Nsoh was killed in Bamenda, in the English-speaking separatist region of Cameroon. A separatist leader has claimed that the journalist was killed in a case of mistaken identification.

“Authorities must also ensure thorough and transparent investigations into the killings of Jean Jacques Ola Bebe and Anye Nde Nsoh and determine the motive”, Brouillette added. “Cameroon has an obligation to ensure that all journalists are safe to do their work without fear of repression or attack.”