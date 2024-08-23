The IPI global network welcomes the release of Burundi journalist Floriane Irangabiye after more than two years behind bars and reiterates its call on authorities in Burundi to uphold media freedom. The authorities should allow independent journalism and ensure journalists are free to do their work without fear of harassment, arrest, or detention.

‘’The release of journalist Floriane Irangabiye following President Evariste Ndayishimiye’s decree pardoning her on August 14, brought immense relief to IPI and other media freedom organizations that have been calling for her release in the past two years”, said IPI Africa Advocacy Lead and Partnerships Nompilo Simanje.”

At the same time, we underscore that this case never should have happened: journalists should not be targeted for undertaking their professional duties and all authorities including law enforcement and the judiciary have a duty to uphold media freedom. As we welcome Floraine’s release, we also urge the authorities to demonstrate more respect for press freedom by also releasing journalist Sandra Muhoza and ensuring that all attacks on journalists and media freedom are investigated,’’ she added.

Floriane was among several journalists and critics of the Burundi government living in exile. She was living in Rwanda where she hosted a radio program on the online news platform Radio Igicaniro. Upon a visit to Burundi, she was arrested on August 30, 2022, and accused of undermining national integrity. This stemmed from her interviews with two critics of the Burundi government. Irangabiye was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison in January 2023. IPI had repeatedly called on authorities for her release.

While her eventual release has brought relief, IPI remains concerned about the press freedom situation in the country. This includes the recent arrest and imprisonment of journalist Sandra Muhoza and the series of threats to press freedom that IPI monitoring has documented over the past months.

“Floriane’s case showed the extent to which freedom of press and opinion are perpetually under threat in Burundi since the political crisis of 2015 when independent media outlets were burnt down by the ruling regime. More than a hundred journalists were forced into exile’’, Burundi human rights lawyer Janvier Bigirimana told IPI. “Another journalist, Sandra Muhoza, remains in detention, having been arrested and imprisoned for making simple comments in a WhatsApp group she shared with fellow journalists”, he added.

IPI demands release of Sandra Muhoza

On April 15, the authorities arrested journalist Muhoza of the privately owned news outlet La Nova Burundi, following her comments in a WhatsApp group of journalists. Her arrest and subsequent imprisonment for allegedly “endangering national security” underscored the climate of repression in which journalists work in Burundi. Reports indicate that she was physically tortured by the security service agents during her detention. She has been imprisoned over charges of endangering national security.

Series of threats to press freedom

On January 9, 2024, the government of Burundi adopted a bill to decriminalize press Offenses. Despite this ostensible progress, press freedom and the safety of journalists remain under threat. For instance, on June 6, the National Council of Communication (CNC), the media regulatory body, issued a warning notice to Iwacu, a privately owned media outlet over alleged professional misconduct following the publication of an interview with Professor Julien Nimubona, who is perceived as a critic of the government. On June 5, journalist Pascal Ntakirutimana of the online news platform Iwacu was the target of an attempted forceful arrest and kidnapping by two police officers.

On May 2, the police arrested photojournalist Ahmad Radjabou and detained him for over a week for taking photos of the Ruvumera market on fire in the central region of Burundi. On May 22, Évariste Habogorimana, the provincial police commissioner in Gitega (the political capital) in Burundi, assaulted several journalists, including Jean-Noël Manirakiza of Iwacu. Journalist Pantaléon Ntakarutimana of Jimbere magazine was arrested on July 13, in Bweru, a town in Ruyigi Province, eastern Burundi, and accused of alleged publication of false information by Diane Nibitanga, the district administrator.

In light of this, IPI reiterates its call on the authorities to allow journalists to work independently and freely.