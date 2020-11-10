Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte speaks after his arrival from a visit in Israel and Jordan at Davao International airport in Davao City in southern Philippines, September 8, 2018. REUTERS/Lean Daval Jr.

The Philippine government should swiftly investigate the gruesome murder of journalist Virgilio Maganes and bring the killers to justice, the International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives and journalists for press freedom, said today

According to media reports, Virgilio ‘Vir’ Maganes, a reporter for the local news outlet the Northern Watch, was shot dead on November 10 in Villasis town of the Pangasinan province. The journalist was killed around 6.30 am by unidentified gunmen riding a bike.

“The Philippine authorities should immediately open a transparent investigation into the murder of Vigilio Maganes”, IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen said. “The failure of The Philippines to stop the tide of impunity in the country continues to fuel a cycle of violence against the press.”

In November 2016, Maganes survived an attempt on his life with slight injuries, when gunmen had shot at him while he was on his way to work in Dagupan City. No arrests were made in that case.

Maganes is the second journalist to be killed this year. According to IPI’s Death Watch, Jobert Bercasio, an online news show host for Balangibog TV, was shot dead on September 14 by unidentified assailants in Sorsogon City. The gunmen opened fire when the journalist was returning home from work. Police are still investigating the case

So far this year as many as 45 journalists have lost their lives around the world