When we founded Volcánicas in 2019, we faced a key question: How can we amplify the voices of women and dissidents, secure the resources to do so, and maintain our editorial independence? All this in a context where men almost always control major capital and resources.

We knew that financial sustainability would be our biggest challenge, but we also knew that we would never negotiate our ethics or our freedom. Since then, we have worked to demonstrate that feminist, ethical, and independent journalism is not only possible but necessary.

From community to a sustainable model

When we joined the Local News Accelerator, we knew that our main problem was financial sustainability. Our initial solution was focused on strengthening the community: virtual courses and Patreon, useful tools for educating audiences, but insufficient to guarantee independent income.

The program allowed us to spend time thinking about solutions based on our experience and what we had to offer. We realized that we were missing out on a key resource: our experience in macho power dynamics and our reputation as an ethical reference. Thus, an innovative product was born: consultancies in gender protocols and analysis of macho dynamics in newsrooms.

For the first time, we had the opportunity to take the time to think about what the agency really was, what services we could offer and how to build a brochure and a brand identity that would allow us to strategically position it.

Surprised by the obvious

During the coaching sessions, we had an unexpected revelation: we were already offering, informally, a service with enormous potential. Other media sought us out to solve internal questions and problems related to gender dynamics, but we had never considered this as a formal product.

This discovery made even more sense in the sessions on audience-oriented product construction, sustainability and pitching, as they helped us transform this informal knowledge into a service, able to respond to a real market need while contributing to our editorial independence.