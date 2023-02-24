The IPI global network calls for full accountability for the killing of American journalist Dylan Lyons, who was fatally shot this week while reporting at the scene of a shooting in Orlando, Florida. We welcome reports of a swift arrest in this case and urge local authorities to ensure all perpetrators are brought justice.

On February 22, Lyons, a 24-year-old journalist at Spectrum News 13, was reporting from Orange County, Orlando, Florida on a fatal shooting that occurred earlier in the day. While at the scene of the homicide, the suspect of the first killing returned to the scene, killing Lyons and critically injuring his colleague, photojournalist Jesse Walden, according to NPR. The suspect then walked into a home nearby, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring her mother.

Police detained the suspect, a 19-year-old man, and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with the first shooting, according to Spectrum News 13. Charges regarding the killing of Lyons are expected to be filed. At the time of this publication, authorities had announced that it is unclear whether the suspect knew Lyons and Walden were members of the press, according to NPR.

Lyons was passionate about pursuing a career in journalism. According to news reports, he loved his work and decided to be a reporter to tell the stories of people from local communities.

“We are extremely saddened by the killing of journalist Dylan Lyons”, IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette said. “Journalists around the world often risk their own safety to report on the news. Lyons’s killing shows how dangerous journalism is today, even in democracies like the United States. We urge state authorities to bring to justice the perpetrator of this killing and to ensure journalists are protected while in the field.”

Journalists worldwide are facing increased physical violence and attacks. According to data collected by IPI, a total of 66 journalists were killed in connection with their work or lost their lives while on assignment in 2022.