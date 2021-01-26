Newsroom
“Turkish Tragedy Continues”: After 28 years, still no justice for murder of Uğur Mumcu
IPI commemorates deeply respected Turkish investigative journalist on the anniversary of his murder
The International Press Institute (IPI) commemorates deeply respected Turkish investigative journalist Uğur Mumcu who was assassinated 28 years ago.
On January 24, 1993, Mumcu was killed in front of his house in Ankara after a bomb that had been placed in his car exploded. The assassination was claimed by a series of fundamentalist groups.
