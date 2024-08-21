Adina Marincea, a Romanian journalist known for her investigative reporting on far-right extremism and LGBTQIA+ rights, has faced relentless disinformation campaigns and online intimidation aimed at discrediting her work and silencing her voice.

The German daily TAZ and the International Press Institute (IPI) launch today a detailed case study that sheds light on the disinformation and harassment campaigns targeting Marincea. The case study documents the malicious tactics used against Marincea, including online harassment, character assassination, and the dissemination of false narratives intended to tarnish her reputation.

Key findings of the research

The case study reveals a coordinated disinformation campaign against Adina Marincea with common traits that have been observed in similar attacks across Europe:

Character assassination and misogyny : Marincea has been subjected to severe personal attacks, including being labeled a “traitor” and a “foreign agent.” Some of these attacks have a strong misogynistic undertone, with derogatory terms like “slut” and “sow”. Such gendered attacks are designed to intimidate and discredit female journalists.

Antisemitism and Holocaust denia l: The research also exposes the antisemitic narratives targeting Marincea due to her work at the Elie Wiesel National Institute for Studying the Holocaust in Romania . She has been falsely accused of promoting anti-Romanian sentiments and being part of a “cultural terrorism” campaign against Romanian nationalism. These accusations are often tied to her work exposing Holocaust denial and far-right extremism.

Online harassment and smear campaigns : Marincea has been the target of smear campaigns on social media platforms and extremist Telegram channels. These campaigns frequently accuse her of spreading “fake news” and working against Romanian national interests. Such narratives are amplified by far-right groups and nationalist organizations, creating a hostile environment that threatens her safety and professional credibility.

Physical threats : In addition to the disinformation campaigns, Marincea has faced indirect threats of violence. For example, a former Romanian intelligence officer, Vasile Zărnescu, who has been convicted of Holocaust denial, publicly called for violence against Marincea.

“Adina Marincea’s experience highlights the pervasive and dangerous nature of disinformation campaigns that target journalists who dare to challenge extremist narratives. Her resilience in the face of such attacks is a testament to the critical role of independent journalism in protecting democratic values,” Javier Luque, IPI head of digital communications, said.

The “Decoding the Disinformation Playbook” project, led by IPI, aims to expose and analyze the disinformation tactics used against journalists worldwide. By documenting cases like that of Adina Marincea, the project seeks to build a comprehensive understanding of how disinformation campaigns function and to provide tools for journalists and media outlets to defend against such attacks.