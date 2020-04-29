The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists for press freedom, today published a briefing outlining media freedom violations in member states of the Council of Europe (CoE) during COVID-19.

The briefing, which documents 52 different cases during the pandemic, was shared today with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić.

It was published as part of the launch of a new 2020 report by the Platform to Promote the Protection of Journalism and Safety of Journalists, of which IPI is a member.

The briefing is available here:

The official COE Platform report is available here: