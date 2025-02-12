The International Press Institute (IPI) today joins its partners in the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR) in publishing its annual monitoring report which documents 1548 different attacks on journalists and threats to press freedom in EU Member States and Candidate Countries across 2024.

The MFRR monitoring database, Mapping Media Freedom (MapMF), recorded 1,548 press freedom violations (alerts), impacting 2,567 media-related persons or entities located in 35 countries.

Restrictions of journalistic activity and intimidation and threatening of journalists and media workers were the most prominent types of violations during this period, followed by discrediting, harassment, insults, and bullying.

Three thematic chapters are dedicated to the selected topics of spoofing attacks, media freedom violations related to elections, and environmental reporting.

Twelve country reports present a summary of the state of media freedom and the most relevant threats in six selected EU Member States: Belgium, France, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia and the Netherlands; as well as an in-depth analysis of the following six EU candidate countries: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.

Past reports can be accessed on the MapMF website, and the alerts for this report can be accessed through the Alert Explorer here. The alert explorer is continuously updated and collects as well as visualises all alerts documented by the MFRR Monitoring Officers.

The full report can be downloaded here.

