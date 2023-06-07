A copy of Iranian daily newspaper Hammihan with a drawing featuring two Iranian female journalists Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi with a title 'Ban the journalism' referring to the statement by the Tehran journalists' association against the prisoning journalists over covering protests in Iran, on display in a kiosk in Tehran, Iran, 30 October 2022. Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi were among the first journalists who covered and published death of Mahsa Amini, and later were arrested and now are in prison while standing trial. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The IPI global network strongly condemns the closed-door trials of journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who were among the first journalists to report on the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the morality police in September 2022. Authorities must immediately drop charges against these journalists as well as all imprisoned journalists in Iran.

The killing of 22-year-old Amini while in the custody of the country’s morality police triggered a wave of anti-government protests, marking one of the biggest challenges to the Iranian regime since 2009.

Authorities responded with a major crackdown on the media, arresting scores of journalists and banning international news outlets from entering the country. At least 95 journalists have been arrested since the start of the protests, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Last week, separate trials began in revolutionary courts for journalists Hamedi and Mohammadi, who were arrested on September 22 and 29, 2022, respectively, for reporting on Amini’s death.

Hamedi published photos of Amini and her parents in the hospital where she died. Mohammadi, a reporter for the pro-reform Hammihan newspaper, covered Amini’s funeral. Hamedi and Mohammadi were arrested separately a few days later, and have been held in Evin prison since then.

Both face charges of “colluding with hostile powers” — a charge which could carry the death penalty if they are found guilty. The trials are being held completely behind closed doors, and lawyers for the two journalists were not told of the court date or allowed to confer with their clients, Hamedi’s husband, Mohammad Hossein Ajorlou, said on Twitter.

According to reports, the lawyers for the journalists were also prevented from expressing anything or defending the journalists throughout the trial, according to Mohammadi’s lawyer, Shahab Mirlohi.

“The IPI global network stands in solidarity with Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, and all journalists in Iran who are being harassed, intimidated, jailed, and persecuted for simply doing their jobs”, IPI Director of Advocacy Amy Brouillette said. “The closed-door trials of these two journalists is a mockery of justice, and yet more proof that the regime has lost all legitimacy with the public.”