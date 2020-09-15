The International Press Institute (IPI) is marking International Day of Democracy today by joining forces with 48 organizations in the publication of the paper: ‘A Comprehensive Plan to Innovate Democracy in Europe’.

The paper sets out proposals on the full range of issues and at its heart seeks to protect fundamental rights including freedom of expression, the rights of journalists and the central role that independent media play in informing the public and ensuring a vibrant democracy.

The paper calls on the European Commission to act on the challenges currently facing Europe’s journalist community, including:

Ensuring a pluralistic media landscape with financially sustainable independent public service journalism

Guaranteeing the safety of journalists and their freedom from intimidation and censorship

Combatting disinformation through sustainable, quality journalism

Calling for an EU Directive to counter SLAPPs (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation), meritless lawsuits used to silence journalists

Evaluating and enforcing the EU’s Whistleblower Directive

The paper, and joint statement, (see links below), have been sent to European Commission Vice President, Věra Jourová, as part of the public consultation on the Commission’s European Democracy Action Plan due to be launched by the end of the year.

The paper was coordinated by the European Partnership for Democracy with contributions from IPI on matters related to journalism.

Paper : A comprehensive Plan to Innovate Democracy in Europe

Joint Statement: 5 demands for an ambitious European Democracy Action Plan