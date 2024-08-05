The IPI global network is deeply alarmed by the recent killings of two journalists in Muzaffarpur, India, and calls on law enforcement to swiftly and thoroughly investigate both cases and ensure that all those responsible are held to account. Both journalists had reportedly received threats but did not receive assistance from the authorities.

On July 30, journalist Gaurav Kushwaha was found hanging from a tree near his residence in Muzaffarpur district. According to his family, Kushwaha had received a phone call the night before, asking him to come outside. Preliminary investigations suggest he was murdered. Kushwaha produced journalistic content on YouTube. Whether the murder was connected to his work as a journalist is unclear. Kushwaha’s family stated that he had recently been threatened by some people in the village. They reported the threats to the police, but no action was taken.

News reports indicate that crime in Muzaffarpur has increased recently, and journalists have been targeted more frequently. Another major incident occurred last month when journalist Shiv Shankar Jha was stabbed to death near his home. On June 25, Shankar Jha was stopped while returning from work and stabbed twice. Two people were caught and sentenced for his murder. However, in the days leading up to the attack, Jha had reported the threats he received from the liquor mafia to the police, but no action was taken.

State of press freedom and journalists’ safety in India is worrying on a wider scale. IPI has repeatedly called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to take concrete steps to protect press freedom. In addition to physical attacks, journalists face legal harassment and censorship. In the six-month period between October 2022 and March 2023, IPI documented at least 124 press freedom violations. In May 2023, IPI outlined actions that the government must take to improve the environment for the press, including protecting journalists’ safety and ensuring that all crimes against journalists and media workers are investigated thoroughly.