Canada and Botswana will co-host the second Global Conference for Media Freedom on November 16, 2020.

Building on the success of the inaugural Global Conference for Media Freedom in London last year, this online event will feature the first Ministerial meeting of the Media Freedom Coalition, a coalition of 37 governments committed to working together to advocate for media freedom and the protection of journalists. All 37 members of the Media Freedom Coalition have signed the Global Pledge on Media Freedom, that commits like-minded countries to working together on identifying and acting on violations and abuses against members of the press.

The conference will provide a forum to:

strengthen joint efforts in defending media freedom worldwide

connect with journalists and media workers, civil society and governments

IPI Executive Director, Barbara Trionfi will speak on the public panel “Media Freedom and COVID-19” starting at 13:50 EST.



