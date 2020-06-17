The second Supplementary Human Dimension Meeting (SHDM) on Freedom of Expression, Media and Information will take place on 22-23 June 2020 (online). The meeting is organized by the Albanian OSCE Chairmanship with the support of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

Representatives of OSCE participating States, OSCE institutions and OSCE executive structures, representatives of inter-governmental organizations, representatives of civil society and researchers from 57 participating States with relevant experience in the topic are encouraged to participate in the SHDM.

Afternoon session on June 23 will focus on freedom of media, with Barbara Trionfi, Executive Director, International Press Institute and Ricardo Gutiérrez, General Secretary, European Federation of Journalists discussing the following:

How can we ensure that the media can fulfil its functions in times of crisis, without undue interference, while respecting the need to protect public health?

What are the specific additional functions that the media fulfils in times of crisis?

How do participating States promote equality and non-discrimination of independent media professionals with respect to affording access to information, material and facilities, especially in times of crisis?

What could the next steps be for the implementation of the 2018 OSCE Ministerial Council Decision for the safety of journalists and media freedom?