Bismillah Adel Aimaq, a journalist and managing director of Ghor Ghag Radio, was shot dead on January 1 by unidentified gunmen in Pushta Ghazak are of the western Ghor province. He had recently reported that his house and car had been attacked. Police are investigating the murder.
