The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors and journalists, today strongly condemns the arrest of journalist and peace activist Bahruz Samadov and reiterates its call for his immediate release. IPI also demands the immediate lifting of a travel ban imposed on journalist Javid Agha.

Samadov was arrested on August 21 and charged with high treason due to his interactions with Armenian researchers and peace activists. On August 23, a court in Baku ordered Samadov to be held in pretrial detention for four months. An outspoken critic of the Azerbaijani government, Samadov regularly writes about Azerbaijani politics for regional and international media outlets, including OC Media and Eurasianet.

“Azerbaijani authorities continue their relentless crackdown on independent journalists and dissenting voices, with the arrests of Samadov and intimidation of other OC Media contributors being the latest examples,” IPI Interim Executive Director Scott Griffen said. “All Azerbaijani journalists and media workers behind bars must be immediately freed”.

On August 23, Samad Shikhi, another contributor of the OC Media was detained as he was attempting to leave the country. Shikhi was released the next day after publishing a facebook post appearing to denounce Samadov.

On August 27, yet another OC Media contributor, Javid Agha was detained at the airport as a witness in Samadov’s case. He was later released from custody but placed under a travel ban. Agha was reportedly travelling to Lithuania to begin his studies at Vilnius University.

Since November 2023, Azerbaijan has arrested dozens of journalists from the dwindling number of government-critical outlets. Many of them remain behind bars, including Alasgar Mammadli, founder of Toplum TV; Imran Aliyev, founder of Meclis.info; Ulvi Hasanli, director of Abzas Media; Sevinc Vaqifqizi, editor-in-chief of Abzas Media; and Teymur Kerimov, director of Kanal 11.