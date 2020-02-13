Nizar Thanoun, the CEO of Al-Rasheed TV operating in Iraq, was killed by unknown assailants on February 12 outside his house. Al-Rasheed TV is owned by an opposition party figure and the network has been a critical voice against the wide-spread protests that have rocked the country.
