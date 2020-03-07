Photo: Eleni Vlachou, publisher of the distinguished Athens daily kathimerini, gained widespread respect when she defiantly ceased publication rather than submit to censorship during 1967-74 Greek military junta.

Series: #70YearsIPI: Women of Press Freedom

As part of IPI’s 70th anniversary celebration in 2020, we’re launching a new series dedicated to courageous women editors and journalists whose stories of defending press freedom and quality journalism inspire us. This series – which starts fittingly on International Women’s Day and incorporates material from IPI’s unmatched press freedom archive – begins with IPI World Press Freedom Hero Eleni Vlachou.