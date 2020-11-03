Journalists demonstrate to demand justice for the murder of a journalist, in the city of Xalapa in the state of Veracruz, Mexico, September 10, 2020. EPA-EFE/Miguel Victoria

The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists for media freedom, supports the call by 40 countries, all members of the Group of Friends for the Safety of Journalists, urging governments around the world to strengthen the response by their law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice systems to end impunity for crimes against journalists.

In a statement issued on November 2 to mark International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, the Chairs and members of the Groups of Friends on the Safety of Journalists in Paris, New York, Geneva, Vienna (OSCE) and Strasbourg (CoE) said that they were “deeply alarmed by the significant surge in attacks against journalists and media workers covering protests”.

“We unequivocally condemn all attacks, reprisals and violence against all journalists and media workers. These actions have included killings, torture, enforced disappearances, kidnapping, arbitrary arrest and arbitrary detention, expulsion, intimidation, threats and harassment, online and offline, including targeting their family members. Such acts often deter journalists from continuing their work or encourage self-censorship, consequently depriving society of important information”, the statement said.

