Launch of the SCM report on the state of the media in Syria

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM) is launching a ground-breaking report on the state of the media in Syria, to be presented during the webinar on Tuesday, 5 May 2020.

Panellists:

Yara Bader, Head of Media and Freedoms Department, SCM (moderator)

Enrico De Angelis, independent media researcher, Free Press Unlimited

Riad Muasses, Head of the Arabic service, Euronews

Yazan Badran, Researcher, Vrije Universiteit Brussel

Panellist will analyse the Syrian media landscape and current conditions under which media operate, political environment, media development and legal framework for media in the country. The panellist will delve into the effects of institutional and administrative unstable political and military conditions on these institutions and will also addressed the importance of accompanying democratic reform with the liberation of the media from state control, as the concepts of democracy, transparency and pluralism cannot be separated from freedom of the press.

#WPFD Webinar: Syrian Media Mapping Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Time: 12:00 -13:00 (GMT+2)

Language: English

Registration: Please register via this link . Confirmed participants will receive an email with a copy of the report as well as a link to attend the webinar

Contact: Alia Matar, jh.manager@scm.bz and Oumou Houmoud, communication.manager@scm.bz

________________________________________

