On the occasion of 2020 World Press Freedom Day, the partners of the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR) are hosting a virtual discussion on how to counter the abusive strategies used by governments to limit press freedom in the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Speakers will present case studies of European countries where governments have taken emergency measures or issued decrees that misuse information laws, limit access to information, allow or increase surveillance, and that lead to direct or indirect censorship.

This discussion has been informed by reports, observations and data collected from around Europe, on both the negative and positive responses that have been used to limit or allow media to continue their work at a difficult time of crisis. Besides worst and best practices, the EU’s responsibility to respond will also be addressed.

Speakers:

Meera Selva, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism – Oxford

Ramona Strugariu, MEP Renew Europe

Márton Gergely, HVG Hungary

Virginia Pérez Alonso, PDLI Spain



Interventions:

Attila Biró, RISE Romania

Branko Čečen, Serbian Investigative Center (CINS)

Magdalena Adamowicz, MEP European People’s Party

Co-hosts:

Nora Wehofsits, Advocacy Officer, ECPMF

Scott Griffen, Deputy Director, IPI

#WPFD Virtual Talk: No lockdown for press freedom Date: Monday, May 4, 2020 at 20:15

Time: 18:30 – 20:00

Language: English

This is a joint event organised by The European Centre for Press and Media Freedom (ECPMF) as part of the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR), co-funded by the European Commission. Local partner: Saxon State Agency for Civic Education.