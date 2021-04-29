WPFD 2021: Quality Journalism – Threats and Opportunities (May 3)

The International Press Institute (IPI) and Columbia Global Centers | Istanbul will host a webinar on May 3, World Press Freedom Day at 16:00 (CET) on “Quality Journalism: Threats and Opportunities” with distinguished speakers. This event will focus on freedom of the press and independent media, and there will be simultaneous translation into Turkish and English during the event.

Topics include:

How did political, social, and technological developments in the past 70 years impact journalism in Turkey and the world?

How do Turkey’s news media outlets cope with press freedom violations and the ongoing business model crisis?

What are the impacts, reach, and needs of Turkey’s independent media in the age of global platforms?

What is the future of news media? What are the threats and opportunities for journalism and the public good?

IPI Turkey National Committee Vice-Chair Emre Kızılkaya will present the findings of IPI Turkey Digital Media Report “‘The New Mainstream’ Is Rising (And It Seeks Support)“.

Speakers:

İpek Cem Taha, Columbia Global Centers | Istanbul Director

Scott Griffen, IPI Deputy Director

Emre Kızılkaya, IPI Turkey National Committee Vice Chair, Senior Researcher

Faruk Bildirici, Journalist and Media Ombudsman

Minez Bayülgen, Editor of Kapsül news start-up, İstanbul