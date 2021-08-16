The IPI global network today issued an urgent call on foreign governments to protect the safety of Afghan journalists, including through necessary evacuations.

IPI Executive Director Barbara Trionfi said:

“The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan is a sickening development, with clear and devastating consequences for the future of democracy in the country. The international community has an immediate responsibility to protect the lives and safety of Afghanistan’s journalists, who have personified courage in reporting from what was already one of the world’s most dangerous countries for the press.”

“Now, as the Afghan government collapses in ignominous fashion, these brave journalists – including all those who supported the coverage of international reporters in the country – are at direct risk of retribution. Governments must fulfil their moral commitment to Afghanistan’s media community. This means concrete action, including the provision of travel documents and evacuation flights. There is no time for delay.

“The IPI global network stands in solidarity with our colleagues in Afghanistan. We demand they receive the protection they deserve.”