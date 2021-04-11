Waseem Alam, joint editor of a local newspaper, Sada-e-lawaghir, was shot dead by unidentified persons on April 10 in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkwa.
More Articles
Recent Posts
- MFRR: Shocking murder of Greek TV journalist demands immediate response April 9, 2021
- Interview: ‘Luckily no drugs, sex or corruption’ April 9, 2021
- IPI Network visiting Aftenposten (April 16, 2021) April 9, 2021
- Russia: Journalists covering Navalny’s imprisonment detained April 7, 2021
- New Tanzania president to lift ban on media organizations April 6, 2021
- #UNCOVERED: Supporting cross-border investigative journalism April 6, 2021
- IPI Peer to Peer: Virtual Newsroom Visits (April 2021) April 2, 2021
- Malta: Submission to Public Inquiry into assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia April 2, 2021