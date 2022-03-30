The IPI global network is alarmed by the continuing deterioration of press freedom in Vietnam after journalist Le Van Dung was handed a five-year prison sentence for spreading anti-state propaganda. Authorities must immediately cease their harassment and intimidation of the press and release all journalists currently being imprisoned in Vietnam.

Dung, a citizen journalist who publishes on Facebook and YouTube, was arrested in June 2021 on charges of spreading propaganda that “defamed the government and spread fake news”, according to reports. He regularly posted videos addressing corruption and political and social issues.

On March 23, a Hanoi court sentenced Dung to five years in prison for violating Article 117 of the country’s criminal code, which prohibits anyone from “creating, storing, or sharing” materials that oppose the state, a crime punishable with between 5 and 12 years in prison. Article 117 has frequently been used to punish any criticism of the state or communist party.

Dung’s lawyer denies that the materials posted on social media were illegal. He wrote on Facebook that he plans to appeal the court’s decision.

“The sentencing of Le Van Dung is another worrisome sign of the deterioration of press freedom in Vietnam”, IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen said. “We urge the Vietnamese government to stop using draconian laws to censor and punish journalists, and to release all of the journalists currently being imprisoned in the country.”