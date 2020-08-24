Victor Torres, a journalist working for La Guacamaya TV, was shot dead when soldiers from the Fuerzas de Acciones Especiales (FAES), entered the office of the TV station and opened fire on August 22 in Cabimas municipality of Zulia province. The TV station claimed that after killing the journalists soldiers placed weapons close to his body. FAES has claimed that they soldiers entered the office following a confrontation with journalists, who were armed.