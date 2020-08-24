Victor Torres, a journalist working for La Guacamaya TV, was shot dead when soldiers from the Fuerzas de Acciones Especiales (FAES), entered the office of the TV station and opened fire on August 22 in Cabimas municipality of Zulia province. The TV station claimed that after killing the journalists soldiers placed weapons close to his body. FAES has claimed that they soldiers entered the office following a confrontation with journalists, who were armed.
More Articles
Recent Posts
- Office of Canal de Mozambique weekly set on fire August 24, 2020
- IPI strongly condemns murder of two journalists in Zulia, Venezuela August 24, 2020
- El IPI condena el asesinato del reportero Abelardo Liz en Colombia August 20, 2020
- IPI condemns killing of Colombian journalist August 20, 2020
- Ukrainian investigative program targeted by arson attack, surveillance August 18, 2020
- IPI mourns the death of Executive Board Member Wada Maida August 18, 2020
- Press freedom in Lebanon under threat August 17, 2020
- Groups call on Belarus to protect journalist safety August 17, 2020