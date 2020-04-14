Victor Fernando Alvarez, a freelance journalist working for many media outlets including ,El Heraldo de México, in Acapulco, who had disappeared on April 2, was founded dead on April 11. According to the local authorities, decapitated body of Alvarez was found near the place where he was last seen. Authorities previously found a limb in the Acapulco municipality. After conducting forensic tests, the limb and the remains were confirmed to be Alvarez. Police are investigating the motive for the killing.
