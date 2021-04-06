Registration is open for #UNCOVERED, the second annual conference of IPI’s Investigative Journalism for Europe (IJ4EU) fund for cross-border investigative journalism. The free event takes place online during the afternoons of April 14 and 15.

Organised by the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom in partnership with IJ4EU consortium partners IPI and the European Journalism Centre, #UNCOVERED aims to foster collaboration and encourage innovation.

Bringing together investigative journalists, funders, policymakers and civil society members, the conference will address the challenges and opportunities for conducting watchdog journalism on transnational subjects at a time of upheaval.

Topics range from the funding of cross-border investigative reporting to the use of artificial intelligence. Participants will delve into the backstories of inspiring projects and share tips and techniques. The conference will also screen investigative documentaries.

Winners of the IJ4EU Impact Award — Europe’s first award devoted exclusively to cross-border journalism — will be announced during a ceremony at the end of the first day. Three winners selected by an independent jury will each get €5,555.

In no particular order, the 10 shortlisted nominees are The Daphne Project, The Ibiza Affair, The Troika Laundromat, The FinCEN Files, Lost In Europe, The Dodgy Paperwork Undermining Europe’s COVID Fight, Global Anti-Abortion Misinformation, Fraud Factory, Invisible Workers and Luanda Leaks.

Programme

Below is a summary of the conference agenda. All times are in Central European Summer Time. Visit the conference website for more information.

Wednesday, April 14

Panel discussions

14:00-14:45 Where’s My Money Going? Funding Cross-Border Journalism

15:00-15:45 The FinCEN Files: The Power of Networks to Enable Cross-Border Journalism

15:15-16:00 Cross-Border Chronicles: Investigating the Pandemic

16:00-16:45 Reporting on Influence: ‘Following the Money’ Across Borders

16:15-17:00 Cross-Border Chronicles: Investigating the Environment

Screenings and Q&As

14:45-1545 The Daphne Project

14:45-16:45 Lost in Europe

16:45-17:00 Fraud Factory

17:00-17:30 Invisible Workers

Award ceremony

18:00-19:00 IJ4EU Impact Award

Thursday, April 15

Panel discussions

14:00-14:45 SLAPPs: A Legal Threat to Cross-Border Journalism

15:00-15:45 Lessons for Europe: Cross-Border Journalism Around the World

15:30-16:45 Workshop: Making Artificial Intelligence Work For Cross-Border Journalism

16:00-16:45 What’s Next? Innovation in Cross-Border Journalism

17:00-17:45 The Ibiza Affair: Behind The Headlines

Workshop

15:30-16:45 Making Artificial Intelligence Work For Cross-Border Journalism

Screenings and Q&As

14:30-16:00 Black Trail

16:00-16:35 Who Owns The Fish?

16:35-17:00 Trail Of Litter Along The Tisza

18:00-19:30 Exclusive Preview: The Ibiza Affair: Behind The Headlines