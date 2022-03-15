The IPI global network today mourns the tragic loss of two more journalists helping document the war in Ukraine and renews its call on military forces to take all possible steps to ensure the safety of all journalistic crews reporting on the ground.

On 15 March, it was reported that Irish photojournalist and Fox News camera operator Pierre Zakrzewski and local Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, who was working as a fixer, were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in was struck by incoming fire, according to his employer and media reports. The source of the attack and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been established.

The crew had been gathering news at the time and were reporting on the invasion from the town of Horenka outside the capital Kyiv when their vehicle came under fire. The same attack left British journalist and Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall with serious injuries. He was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery after being hit in the legs by shrapnel.

“IPI is deeply saddened by the deaths of Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra Kuvshynova and extend our sincere condolences to their friends, families and colleagues”, IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen said. “We pay tribute to the courage of both journalists, who bravely risked their lives to make sure the world understood the true horror of what is happening in Ukraine.

“Too many innocent lives have already been lost. While the details of this incident are not yet known, we renew our call on military forces to do everything in their power to ensure the safety of journalists, whose work is essential to documenting this war and who are considered civilians under international humanitarian law. IPI also extends its support to Benjamin Hall and wishes him a speedy recovery.”

⚠️#Ukraine: IPI is devastated by news of the death of two more journalists covering the war. @FoxNews cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski & Ukrainian colleague Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire in the village of #Horenka, outside #Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/AvEiBpXj7u — IPI-The Global Network for Independent Journalism (@globalfreemedia) March 15, 2022

In a statement, Fox News’ chief executive, Suzanne Scott, said: “Pierre was killed in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine. Pierre was with Benjamin Hall yesterday newsgathering when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire. Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us. His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched. Based in London, Pierre had been working in Ukraine since February.”

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, said that Kuvshynova was killed in the same incident. It is understood she was with Zakrzewski and the Fox News crew at the time.

It comes days after American filmmaker and journalist Brent Renaud was killed in Ukraine on Sunday March 13, as IPI documented. Renaud was killed when the car he was travelling in near Irpin outside of Kyiv came under fire shortly after they had passed a checkpoint. Renaud was shot in the neck and died at the scene. Ukrainian authorities have said that Russian troops are responsible for the killing.

Ukrainian camera operator Yevhenii Sakun was killed during the bombing of the TV tower in Kyiv by Russian forces. Sakun, who worked for television station LIVE, was reportedly working along with his colleagues at the time of the attack, which also left four others dead.