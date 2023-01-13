The International Press Institute (IPI) joined a group of global journalism and media freedom organisations in raising concern about the National Security Bill currently before the UK Parliament in a letter to The Times newspaper in London.

IPI Executive Director Frane Maroević joined the letter signed by 39 representatives from global media freedom and journalism groups, which highlighted the concern internationally about the impact the bill could, if left unamended, have on legitimate watchdog journalism.

Read the letter, which was published on Wednesday January 11 ahead of a debate on the bill in the House of Lords, in full below.

Sir,

We write as a group of global journalism and media freedom organisations, to express our serious concerns about the National Security Bill currently before the UK Parliament, and the risk it poses to whistleblowing and public interest journalism.

Whilst we understand the UK government’s aim to update its espionage laws to protect national security, the draft Bill contains broad and vague definitions that we believe will, even if unintentionally, impact on legitimate whistleblowers and public interest journalism.

Clauses intended to target spies acting on behalf of foreign states could also bring individuals working for international media and NGO organisations, many of whom legitimately receive funding from foreign states, within scope of the Bill. This could have a chilling effect on the legitimate flow of public interest information to the UK general public, and create a blueprint that could be used by authoritarian governments around the world as a means to threaten journalists, activists and whistleblowers with lengthy prison sentences.

It is widely recognised that taking active steps to protect and prioritise media freedom is a means to improve good governance and tackle corruption. As a result any action on this by the UK Government will be a significant marker to the global community, watched and potentially copied by allies and adversaries alike.

We believe the UK government can strengthen its espionage laws for the modern age, whilst ensuring there are meaningful and robust protections for those acting in the public interest and promoting the duty to impart information and ideas to the public and the public’s right to receive them, specifically whistleblowers and journalists.

Yours sincerely,

