Journalists would face up to three years in prison for news that “undermines trust” or “damages the reputation” of finance companies

People walking by a window of an exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey, 19 November 2021. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

IPI strongly condemns new measures proposed by the Turkish government that could criminalize reporting on corruption and other public interest stories, and further restrict the work of the country’s independent media.

In the latest attack on press freedom in Turkey, lawmakers from President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) this week introduced a bill that includes prison sentences for journalists who violate rules limiting what can be published about banks, credit agencies, and other private finance sector companies.

The bill contains provisions specifically prohibiting journalists from publishing news that “undermines trust” in or “damages the reputation of” finance sector companies, punishable by 1 to 3 years in prison.