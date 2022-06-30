Turkish police blocks the march of members and supporters of the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) community during the Istanbul Pride March, Istanbul, Turkey, 26 June 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE / ERDEM SAHIN

The IPI global network of journalists, editors, and publishers is concerned by reports of journalists being subjected to brute force and detention while covering the Pride march in Istanbul’s central Taksim Square on June 26. We condemn the obstruction of journalistic work conducted in the public interest and call on authorities to meet their obligations to protect freedom of the press.

This year’s Pride march in the centre of Istanbul was met with police brutality which culminated in the detention of more than 200 people including Agence France-Presse’s (AFP) chief photographer, Bülent Kılıç. According to reports, police authorities did not allow lawyers to communicate with the detained individuals. Kılıç was later released.

These events bear striking resemblance to last year’s Pride march in Istanbul when the same AFP journalist, Kılıç, was violently detained while covering the peaceful demonstration. The latter incident had triggered the nationwide ‘#NefesAlamıyoruz’ (‘#WeCannotBreathe’) campaign spearheaded by local journalism organizations.