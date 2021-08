The IPI global network today condemned the physical assaults against several journalists in Istanbul covering protests against the murder of a Kurdish family. IPI calls on the Turkish authorities to hold those responsible to account and ensure journalist safety.

Konya Katliamı’nın protesto edildiği eylem sonrası, Kasımpaşa/Yakupağa Sokağı’nda eylemcilere ve gazetecilere faşistler sopalarla saldırdıhttps://t.co/nWLTwlohBS pic.twitter.com/Kn8eQsS5cU — sendika.org (@sendika_org) July 31, 2021