The IPI global network condemned an attack on the live broadcast of Halk TV journalist Gökmen Karadağ in the early hours of August 6 as Karadağ was reporting from Marmaris, a city on Turkey’s southwestern coast where wildfires are currently raging.

Shortly after midnight on August 6, a group of assailants targeted the broadcast, which featured Marmaris Mayor Mehmet Oktay and lawyer Salim Şen. Halk TV journalists İsmail Saymaz and Murat Ağırel were also present. The assailants shouted, “We won’t allow you to lie!” and attacked the journalists and technical crew.