Highlighting Civil Society efforts to monitor SDG target 16.10 in Africa, Asia and Latin America

The International Press Institute (IPI), along with the Permanent Mission of Lithuania to the UN, UNESCO, the UN Group of Friends for the Protection of Journalists, Free Press Unlimited, and Article 19, has organized a side event during the High Level Political on Sustainable Development Goals to present the results of their documentation of data and trends on safety of journalists and provide recommendations of Civil Society to protect Public Access to Information and the work of media and journalists.

Civil Society organizations will share regional reports from South Asia, Sub Sahara Africa and Latin America which zoom in on Shadow Voluntary National Report Contributions from Colombia, Indonesia and Pakistan.

Contributors to these reports will provide an overview of challenges and results based on their efforts and experiences in order to provide best practices in the framework of Voluntary National Reporting mechanisms. In addition, the session will produce recommendations to ensure more comprehensive reporting on the SDG target 16.10. and provide input to the review of the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists.

Spanish and French interpretation will be provided.

Opening remarks: H.E.Ambassador Maria Theofili, Permanent Representative of Greece to the UN, Co-Chair of the UN Group of Friends for the Protection of Journalists in New York

Speakers:

IreneKhan, Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression at the OHCHR

Naziha Syed Ali, Head of the investigations team of Dawn newspaper

Gilbert Sendungwa, Leads the Africa Freedom of Information Centre in Uganda

Dagmar Thiel, CEO at Fundamedios, member organization of Voices del Sur

Matthew Redding, Representing the international Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for the Safety o fJournalists

Moderator: Guilherme Canela, Chief, Section for Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists, UNESCO

Recommendations for progress: Leon Willems, Director of Policy & Programs at Free Press Unlimited

Useful links: