Exposing misgovernance is risky for reporters in the state. This March, in the town of Ballia, some staked their freedom and did so anyway

On March 31, a video caught the attention of many on social media: in it, a man with neatly parted, close-cropped grey hair, surrounded by half a dozen policemen, raised his fist and bellowed slogans in a gravelly voice. “Ballia DM chor hai, Ballia SP gunda hai.” Ballia’s district magistrate is a thief, Ballia’s superintendent of police is a thug.

Ballia is the easternmost district of Uttar Pradesh, on the border with Bihar. The man in the video was Digvijay Singh, a reporter for the Hindi daily Amar Ujala, who had been arrested the previous day and was being produced in the court.

“GOOSEBUMPS! Have you ever seen a journalist showing so much spine and courage before going to jail?” one Twitter user asked in awe.

The response possibly stemmed from the reputation that Uttar Pradesh has acquired in recent years – of being a state that persecutes journalists for reporting stories about misgovernance. Since 2017, when Adityanath became chief minister, nearly 70 journalists have been booked by the government.

In Singh’s case, the stories were related to high school and secondary school exams held by the Uttar Pradesh state board. He had been arrested on charges of being complicit in the leaks of question papers for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Two other journalists had been named in the three FIRs related to the incident and also arrested – Manoj Gupta, Singh’s friend, who works for another daily, Rashtriya Sahara, and Ajit Ojha, Singh’s colleague at Amar Ujala. While Singh and Gupta work in Nagra, Ojha works in Ballia town.

The arrests of the three journalists defied logic – they had all worked to ensure that evidence of the leaks came to light, hardly behaviour expected of anyone who was themselves involved in the leaks.

The FIRs made no mention of the stories that had been published as a result of the journalists’ work – in fact, the FIRs did not even refer to the three as journalists.

Even more curiously, neither did Amar Ujala. On March 31, the question-paper-leak was the paper’s lead page-one story across all Uttar Pradesh editions. In the second page, the paper ran a news story about 17 people being arrested in connection with the leaks. But it did not mention that among those arrested were three journalists, two of their own, who had helped the paper break the story of the leaks just a day earlier. One of them, Singh, had been working for the paper for more than twenty years.

The next day, the daily did an even stranger thing. It ran a story with quotes by Opposition leaders from Ballia condemning the arrests of the journalists – perfunctory statements about press freedom, the media being the fourth column of democracy, and so on – but, again, completely blanked out the names and affiliations of the journalists.

These developments were revealing of the unique pressure-cooker environment of small-town journalism in India. Reporters who work in places like Ballia must constantly perform a balancing act of unearthing uncomfortable stories, while also calculating the risks that arise from angering those in power – particularly since they not only lack institutional support, but also, in most cases, don’t even earn a living wage. What this demands of reporters is great ingenuity, or, as Singh’s case showed, insouciant courage.

One May afternoon, in a hotel room on the outskirts of Ballia city, which rail tracks divide into two distinct halves, one colonial, the other new, Singh recounted to me the story behind the paper leak story.

On March 22, two days before high school and senior secondary exams in Uttar Pradesh were to begin, Singh and Gupta were having tea in Nagra bazar, a crush of small shops around a bust of the Rajput ruler, Maharana Pratap. They overheard that blank answer sheets for the forthcoming exams were available in the market for anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000.

According to the board’s rules, these answer sheets have to be kept in the custody of examination centres, used for exams, and returned to the board for evaluation. The leak of blank answer sheets would suggest that this system had been compromised.

“Vyavastha ho jaaye, Jhabbu, hum bhi pariksharthi ban jaaye, sutra lagaye jaaye,” Singh told Gupta, referring to him by his nickname – let’s do it, Jhabbu, time to become students and work our sources.

Gupta, a man of the streets, had his hands on a blank answer sheet before they finished their tea.

On March 23, the Varanasi edition of Amar Ujala ran a story about the “nakal mafia” selling “duplicate” blank answer sheets in Nagra and Bhimpura – a village abutting the town, where the duo had managed to find similar evidence. The story, complete with pictures of the alleged answer sheets, was published alongside a prominently displayed but boilerplate response from Brajesh Mishra, then Ballia’s district inspector of schools: “Cheating won’t be allowed at any cost. There will soon be an investigation against those who are selling these duplicate sheets.”

But as the stories that appeared a week later made clear, the authorities did not succeed in curbing cheating.

The week after the story about the leaked blank answer sheets was published, a leaked Sanskrit question paper and corresponding answer key also made its way to Amar Ujala’s pages, also a result of conversations over tea at Nagra bazar between Singh and Gupta.

But this time, they had to break a bit more of a sweat.

It was March 28, a Monday. The exams had begun, and Singh was starting to get restless – he’d heard from too many people that certain examination centres were charging as much as Rs 30,000 in exchange for guaranteed grades in all five subjects that a student needed to pass in.

The only way to prove it – or the only way Singh knew of – was to get hold of a leaked question paper and the corresponding answer key.

He worked the phone and instructed Gupta to do the same, but there was radio silence from everyone they contacted.

Finally, they landed up at the home of an old source – the owner of a school that also served as an examination centre. The owner was an honest man who had helped Singh many times in the past with leads about leaked papers. This time, though, he refused to help: Nagra was a small town, people had started talking, and he didn’t want trouble with the other school owners.

But Singh and Gupta were equal to the task. “Ek ghanta wahi baith gaye aur do-teen baar aur pressure dala,” Singh told me – we planted ourselves there for an hour and put pressure on him.

It was a long evening, but by the end of it, Singh and Gupta had on their phones what they were seeking: a copy of the question paper that they were told would be used in the next day’s Class 10 Sanskrit exam, and its answer key.

But by then, the next day’s editions of the newspapers had already been put to bed. Nonetheless, Singh WhatsApped the material to Ojha to be published in Amar Ujala and Gupta mailed it to the Rashtriya Saharaoffice before the break of dawn.

Ojha, who received Singh’s text at around 5.30 am, said he forwarded the attachments almost immediately to the district inspector of schools, Mishra, to seek a response – but also to alert him to the problem. “The exam was supposed to begin at 8 am, so there was still time to cancel it,” said Ojha.

Two hours later, his text still not blue-ticked – meaning Mishra hadn’t read it – and time running out, Ojha decided to phone Mishra. His assistant picked up and said Mishra was busy – he had an exam to conduct in less than 15 minutes. “I told him I had sent DIOS sahab some information about the exam itself,” Ojha recalled.

Ojha failed to speak to Mishra.

But word about the leak had spread and reached the district’s top bureaucracy. At around 10.30 am, even as the exam was underway, Ojha received a call from Ballia’s district magistrate, Indra Vikram Singh, who demanded to know where he had got the question paper from. “I said I can’t tell him where I got it from,” Ojha told me. “Par kafi pressure banaya” – he put a lot of pressure on me.

Ojha spilled the beans. “I said the Nagra area reporter had sent it, but that I didn’t know where he got it from.”

The conversation ended on a “positive note”, Ojha said. “He said these are big issues, don’t go to anyone else with such information, take my personal number and inform me directly the next time.”

Ojha said he thought that was that – the exam had taken place as scheduled anyway. Later in the evening, though, he realised he needed to speak to Vikram Singh again. He had to get a formal response from the administration for the story he was writing for the next day’s paper on the alleged paper leak. He dialled him on his official number. A junior officer who received the call said that the boss wasn’t feeling too well and wouldn’t be able to speak to Ojha immediately.

Ojha then decided to try the official’s personal cell – the one he had been given that morning. Vikram Singh took the call and told Ojha that he had formed a three-member committee headed by the district inspector of schools, Mishra, to investigate the matter.

Ojha heaved a sigh of relief – he had got his quote and soon filed the story. It was finally a wrap for the day, he told himself. He would leave home as soon as his boss, the Ballia bureau in-charge of Amar Ujala, Sandeep Saurobh Singh, released the story.

Saurobh Singh, a large rotund man who is always chewing supari, sat separately from the bureau’s four reporters and one photographer, in another room, which he shared with an employee from the marketing department. He usually hollered queries and instructions from his desk as he finalised the 20 columns of news from Ballia he was responsible for. But that day, he summoned Ojha to his desk.

Another question paper had arrived, on Saurobh Singh’s phone. The reporter who had sent it to him claimed it was the next day’s Class 12 English paper. It was apparently going viral in another town in the district.

Ojha suggested caution – it was late and they were already going to be rubbing the administration the wrong way with the Sanskrit paper story.

Saurobh Singh insisted it was too big a story to let go. What if any of their competitors ran it? That would mean having to face the music from the bosses at Varanasi.

They decided upon a middle ground: sneak in a couple of lines on the English paper leak in the Sanskrit paper story itself. And they took another strategic editorial call: not to seek a response from the authorities, because that would mean another lengthy round of interrogation about the source.

The next day brought chaos. Out in print, the rumour about the paper leaks was no longer a rumour. Angry students turned up at examination centres and demanded answers.

The authorities conceded that the English question paper had indeed leaked and called off the exam in 24 districts of the state. However, an official in the district school inspector’s office told me that the previous day’s Sanskrit exam hadn’t been cancelled despite similar allegations because the paper doing the rounds on WhatsApp wasn’t the same as the one that was used anywhere in the state – in keeping with protocols, several question papers are prepared ahead of an exam, before a decision is taken to use a particular one. One of the three FIRs also states that the Sanskrit paper that Amar Ujala claimed was leaked, wasn’t used anywhere for the exam.

The Ojha household, in Behlari block’s Haldi village, wasn’t free of the tumult that the Amar Ujala story had caused. Ojha’s phone wouldn’t stop ringing that morning. First, it was the district inspector of schools, Mishra, then a junior officer, then a senior police official, and then Mishra again.

Though they had known about the impending story – at least about the Sanskrit paper – now that it had been published, they were feeling the heat, and turning their attention to the journalists. They all said the same thing in different tones: WhatsApp the English paper to us, the DM is asking.

Ojha said he kept trying to buy time.

For one, he didn’t have the English paper at all – it was his boss Saurobh Singh who had received it. So he called up Saurobh Singh for counsel – Singh forwarded him the paper. “Send it, but be careful,” he told Ojha.

There was reason to be cautious – authorities in the region were known to turn against reporters who wrote about such leaks. In 2018, the district administration had filed a case against a journalist from the district, Madhusudhan Singh, after he forwarded a leaked question paper he had written about to the district inspector of schools, at the latter’s insistence.

The year before, the police had landed up at the house of Brijesh Singh, then the Hindi daily Hindustan’s Nagra reporter, after he, too, had reported on the leak of exam materials.

His subordinates having failed to deliver, Indra Vikram Singh, the district magistrate, called Ojha directly.

Ojha told the official he was apprehensive about sharing the leaked question paper with him because reporters had been in trouble in the past after sending such material to authorities.

The district magistrate was insistent.

“I am not saying you have any connections with the nakal mafia, why would you publish the story if you did,” he told Ojha over a long call, a recording of which a colleague of Ojha’s shared with me. “I am saying your name will not come anywhere. This, I, Indra Vikram Singh, am assuring. Even the SP won’t get to know your name.”

He continued, “If some allegations have surfaced, we have to go to the root of the matter, so we have to begin from the source – you got it from which number, that number got from which number, you have to cooperate, that’s how we will solve the matter. When there’s an earthquake, you have to find the epicentre, right?”

Then there was a subtle threat. “Technically, when you publish a story, you should have reached out to us for your version. You didn’t inform me, in writing or orally. So we can always charge you for that.”

Ojha finally gave in, “I will send you whatever I have – you won’t have any reason to complain from now on.”

Ojha was in the same room when his colleague played the recording for me to listen to. By the time it ended, on a seemingly submissive note on Ojha’s part, he seemed to be somewhat embarrassed about having acceded to the district magistrate’s demand.

“I made a mistake in my overconfidence,” he told me apologetically. “By then I knew something was wrong, the incessant calls from the police, the DIOS, it looked like they were going to implicate me.”

Indeed: the police arrived hours later at the Amar Ujala office in Ballia, a dingy two-room affair behind a line of shops in a commercial complex close to the railway station. According to Ojha, he felt “like a terrorist” as the police allegedly mishandled him. “Zabardasti ki, hathapai ki, office me tod phod ki situation aa gayi thi,” he said – they were being violent, it was mayhem in the office.

A formal FIR was subsequently filed against Ojha, stating that the English question paper likely leaked from his phone. Later that evening began Ojha’s 28-day prison tenure at the Azamgarh district jail. (The previous monsoon, the Ballia district jail had been flooded, after which it was closed for repairs – all inmates from the district were shifted to the Azamgarh jail.)

As this was unfolding in Ballia, Singh and Gupta were arrested in Nagra. They spent the night in the Nagra police station, before joining Ojha in Azamgarh the next day.

In all, three FIRs were filed in which the three journalists were named – one in Nagra, one in Ubhawn, a town 20 km away, and one in Ballia city. All three journalists were named in the Ubhawn and Nagra FIRs, but only Ojha was named in the Ballia city FIR. All the FIRs accused the men of cheating, under various Indian laws, including Section 420 of the IPC, as well as sections of the Information Technology Act and the UP Examination Act. The Ballia city and Nagra FIR pertained to the leak of the English question paper, while the Ubhawn FIR pertained to the leak of the Sanskrit question paper.

No one in Ballia quite remembers when cheating during the Uttar Pradesh board’s high school and senior secondary examinations began, but everyone agrees that it happens on an industrial scale.