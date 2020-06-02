Despite a growing international outcry, China’s National People’s Congress has greenlighted a new “security law” for Hong Kong, which is expected to make it easier for China to repress critical voices in Hong Kong under the cover of national security. The new law is a threat not only to the pro-democratic protest movement in the autonomous territory – which successfully pushed back against a controversial extradition bill last year – but also to press freedom.

What are the implications of China’s move for journalists and free expression, and where is Hong Kong and the “one country, two systems” model headed?

In a conversation moderated by the International Press Institute (IPI)’s Scott Griffen, Hong Kong journalist Mok Kwan Ling (Ming Pao Weekly) and Jodi Schneider (Bloomberg News), president of the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club, will offer an on-the-ground assessment of current developments.