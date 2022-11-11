IPI’s Transition Accelerator call is now closed. Many thanks to each applicant for your interest and effort in applying! We are excited to observe such a strong group of newsrooms from across Europe eager to invest in digital growth to serve their communities with journalism of value.

We received 47 applications from 17 European Union member states and 5 candidate countries: 22 European countries in total.

The Transition Accelerator jury will select 15 projects to participate in the accelerator by 18 November. Selected newsrooms will receive training, coaching, access to networking opportunities and financing to support their business, audience and editorial transformation.

Led by IPI, the Transition Accelerator is part of Media Innovation Europe, a major new project incorporating practical sustainability programs for media adapted for their different stages of development.

Stay tuned for the jury’s decision and information about IPI’s media innovation support!

For any further questions, email us at innovation@ipi.media.